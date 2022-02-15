.

Snow sculpture of Taj Mahal, a new attraction for tourists at J-K's Gulmarg

A snow sculpture of Taj Mahal has become the latest attraction for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg after the famed igloo cafe, which also attracted many eyeballs. The replica of Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, has been sculpted by members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz with an aim to make the tourist destination Gulmarg more appealing and memorable for the tourists. The sculpture is 16 feet high and covers an area of 24 feet x 24 feet. It was made with zero material cost in 17 days by a 4 member team and no other material besides snow was used.