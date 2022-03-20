.

Boy, 6, reaches police station with complaint against traffic jams near his school Published on: 17 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Karthikeyan, a six-year-old UKG student at Adarsha private school went to the police station to solve the traffic issue near his school in Palamaner, Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. He told the Circle Inspector that they had dug a road with JCB near their school and blocked it with tractors. He asked the police to take action in the matter. The video of the incident went viral on social media. CI Bhaskar and SI Nagaraju told the boy that they would all come to solve the traffic problem.