Shocking video: Boy escapes from jaws of death as bus crushes his bicycle Published on: 2 hours ago

Kannur: An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle had an unbelievable escape from the clutches of death after he fell on the road hitting a bike and his cycle was crushed under the wheels of a speeding Kerala Road Transport Corporation bus. The CCTV visuals of the accident show the boy just rolling onto the side of the road and the bus running over his bicycle, missing the boy just by a whisker.