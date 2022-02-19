.

Shiv Janmotsav celebrated at Pune's Shivneri Fort

To mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj celebrated on January 19 every yar, a Shiv Janmotsav Ceremony was organized at the Shivneri fort in Pune - the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj. Several dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Aditi Tatkare marked their presence on this occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took to Twitter to pay homage to the Maratha emperor.