BJP has global leader in PM Narendra Modi: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in an interview with ETV Bharat senior correspondent Anamika Ratna said BJP has a global leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Wherever Modi arrives, the scenario changes. Besides Uttar Pradesh, we won Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa also. We broke the Parivarwaad and Jatiwaad myths in Uttar Pradesh."