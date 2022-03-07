.

Sand artist's latest work highlights importance of 'Jan Aushadhi' centres Published on: 1 hours ago

International sand artist Sudharshan Patnaik on Monday created a sand art on Puri beach to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi centres. India celebrates March 7 as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'. The day is being observed by the central government to raise awareness among the general public about the use of generic drugs. On this day in 2019, the central government had opened 8,600 Jan Aushadhi outlets across 739 districts in the country, from where people can buy medicines at affordable prices.