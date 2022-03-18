.

Sand artist conveys message of Safe Holi through sand art! WATCH Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

Puri (Odisha): Conveying the message to play safe Holi, international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahu on Thursday created a scene of Radhakrishna playing Holi on Puri beach in Odissi style art form. The sand art is 15 feet wide and it took 7 hours to build. A total of 15 tons of sand was used in making the sand art. People should celebrate Holi with natural colours and covid guidelines, he added.