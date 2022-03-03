.

Russians in suits shake hands with informally dressed Ukrainians as talks begin Published on: 12 minutes ago

The second round of talks with the Russians has begun over the war in Ukraine, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Thursday. The key issues on the agenda according to the Ukraine president's office are an immediate ceasefire, armistice, and humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages and cities. The talks are happening in Belarus on the Ukrainian border. A video released by Zelenskyy’s office Thursday showed the informally dressed Ukrainian delegation walking into the meeting room where they shook hands with Russian delegates in suits and ties. The talks are aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine’s borders, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground.