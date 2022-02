.

Russia declares war on Ukraine, Putin clears 'military operation' Published on: 11 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv soon after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday, adding that explosions also rocked the Boryspil area. Air raid sirens were also heard following the announcement of Russian military operation in the eastern part of the country, reports cited.