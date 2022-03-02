.

Russia pummels Kharkiv, key buildings damaged Published on: 16 minutes ago

Several residential and government buildings, including the city council were damaged in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine as Russia intensified its attack on Wednesday. A video shared by State Emergency Service of Ukraine has shown significant destruction in the city. Kharkiv's regional police department and Kharkiv National University were struck Wednesday morning. Massive shelling continues in the area.