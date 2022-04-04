.

Royal Enfield Bullet catches fire and explodes in Andhra Pradesh Published on: 20 minutes ago

A Royal Enfield bullet catches fire and explodes near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kasapuram Nettikanti, a famous shrine in the Guntakallu zone of the Anantapur district. According to the sources, a devotee named Ravichandra from Mysore came to Kasapuram on a bike to celebrate the Telugu New Year and visited Nettikanti Anjaneya Swami. However, the fire was extinguished with water cannons and did not spread to other bikes. Meanwhile, the authorities heaved a sigh of relief as no one was hurt in the incident.