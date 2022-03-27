.

Rhino census at Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The census of the one-horned rhinoceros started in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday. Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said that it was the 14th rhino census at Kaziranga National Park. The forest officials have identified 76 blocks and invited 60 enumerators and observers for this census and most of them have participated in the census. The periodic count is said to continue till March 28. The national park will remain closed for visitors between March 26 and March 28 due to the census. Earlier, the globally renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve received a record-breaking visitors count of over two lakhs which was the highest in the last 12 years.