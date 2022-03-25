.

Residents celebrate in Uttarakhand's Panchur village, hometown of Yogi Adityanath, after his swearing in as UP CM

Pauri: Jubilation overtook Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Friday, as Yogi Adityanath, who has his roots in Panchur, was sworn-in for the second time as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, a first for any CM in the last 37 years. Residents celebrated with drum beats, colours and even Kirtan later in the day, with BJP flags seen carried around by many people. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashi Payal, the sister of the UP CM, said she wished for her brother to continue serving the people with the same spirit visible in his last term.