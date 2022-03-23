.

Published on: 15 minutes ago

Bhagat Singh, one of the greatest revolutionaries of India is synonymous with patriotism and determination to give up one's life for a bigger cause. March 23 every year is observed as Shaheed Diwas to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh who, along with Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, was hanged by the British in Lahore Jail on this day in 1931. What motivated Bhagat Singh to dedicate his life to the struggle for independence? ETV Bharat explains in this tribute to the young martyr who continues to inspire the country.