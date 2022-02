.

Remembering radio: Beautiful sand art on World Radio Day Published on: 56 minutes ago

Terming radio as the world's most powerful communication tool, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a beautiful sand art along the golden sea beach of Puri on the occasion of World Radio Day today. Along with a picture of his art, he tweeted On #WorldRadioDay My SandArt with the message "#Radio and Trust" at Puri beach in India.