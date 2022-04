.

Forest Ranger injured in leopard attack in Uttarakhand

A leopard entered Nandkishore Tyagi's house in Mira Nagar, Rishikesh on Thursday morning. The family immediately informed the forest department. The forest department team reached the spot. While trying to capture it, the leopard attacked the Rishikesh Forest Officer Lalit Mohan Negi. He has been sent to AIIMS in Rishikesh for treatment.