Actor Randeep Hooda visits Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve Published on: 1 hours ago

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently visited the Uttarakhand's Jim Corbet Tigre Reserve along with his friends. During his visit he praised the works done by the park administration for tiger conservation and also interacted with Director of tiger reserve Rahul Kumar. Hooda is also an avid animal lover and is quite vocal against animal cruelty. Many of his fans gathered on his arrival at the park and clicked photographs with him.