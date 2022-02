.

Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow, exudes confidence in BJP's victory

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the media and exuded confidence over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "BJP will not only repeat the history but it is also an undeniable possibility that our number of seats will increase," Singh told media persons in Lucknow.