India wants peace to prevail, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine crisis Published on: 1 hours ago

Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise. “Our government is taking all measures to bring back its citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise,” Rajnath Singh told media persons on Saturday.