Tragic: Groom, 8 others killed after car falls into Chambal river in Rajasthan Published on: 24 minutes ago

Kota (Rajasthan): In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Kota, nine people including a groom died due to drowning in a car after the car skidded off the road and fell into the Chambal river on Sunday as informed by the officials. The deceased have been identified as Avinash Valmiki (23), the bridegroom, his brother Keshav (30), car driver Islam Khan (35), Kushal (22), Shubham (23), Rohit Valmiki (22), Rahul (25), Vikas Valmiki (24) and Mukesh Gochar (35), the police said. Municipal corporation diver Vishnu Shringi and driver Suresh Mandawat said that the deceased, including the groom, were part of a wedding procession and were on their way from Chauth ka Barwada to Ujjain.