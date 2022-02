.

Old train coaches turn offices in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur Railway Division has received a lot of praise for its unique initiative of turning coaches of old, obsolete trains into offices in Chhattisgarh. The innovation has saved lakhs on building construction. The engineers have constructed an office inside the coaches. Sleeper seats have been removed. Arrangements have been made to keep chairs, tables, and cupboards in coaches.