Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking votes for the candidates in Punjab Assembly polls, had dinner at Simran Dhaba in Rajpura late last night accompanied by senior Congress leaders. February 18 is the last day for the election campaign as the Punjab Assembly polls will be held on February 20. The results will be out on March 10. However, parties and candidates can conduct election campaigns till this evening. Tomorrow, February 18, will be the last day of the election campaign. Voting for the Punjab Assembly Voting 2022 will be held on February 20, the results of which will be out on March 10. Parties and candidates can conduct election campaigns till this evening. If we talk about BJP, then there is continuous campaigning in Punjab on behalf of big leaders including Prime Minister Modi. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAM Aadmi Party, has continuously camped in Punjab.