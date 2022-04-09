.

Pushpa mania continues: Karur district collector croons 'Srivalli' song, video goes Viral Published on: 58 minutes ago

A video of Tamilnadu's Karur District Collector who was seen singing the Telugu version of 'Srivalli' song by playing the guitar from Allu Arjun's Pushpa film has gone viral on social media. Karur district Collector Prabhushankar T Gunalan himself shared a video of 1.39 minutes on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Finally joined the #srivalli bandwagon after a long day at work. This is another gem from Sid Sriram. Stuck to Telugu @PushpaMovie though I don’t speak the language, as it is the best version. Apologies to Telugu speakers & professional singers for the mistakes. @alluarjun rocks." Netizens heap praises for his performance by commenting on his post.