A Puri-based artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, who has crafted different forms and figures in the past on topics that are close to the heart of the masses, has once again worked his magic on the occasion of Ram Navami. This time, Saswat created an Ayodhya Ram temple using a total of 1,423 matchsticks. Sahoo wants to present this 24 inches long and 35 inches wide temple artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.