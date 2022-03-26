.

Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan performs 'Gau Pujan', receives tail-whip as blessing Published on: 1 hours ago

Bathinda: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan arrived in Bathinda's Sirki bazaar area on Saturday to partake in 'Gau Pujan' (cattle worship), during which the 'pujari' (priest) whipped Sandhawan's turban with the cow's tail as a form of blessing him. The AAP leader later said that he will be taking up the matter of cow-cess collection for the maintenance of cowsheds and stray cows in various parts of the state with the government, also adding that the administration would be making proper arrangements for stray cattle.