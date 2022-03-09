.

Punjab shop prepares 5 kg 'Jeet Ke Laddu' ahead of vote count

Lovely Sweet shop in Punjab is bracing for the Punjab poll outcome, readying tonnes of laddoos and other sweets to cater to the demands of the political parties who are making preparations for celebrations for tomorrow. A large number of candidates of various political parties have flooded the sweet shops with their orders for various kinds of ladoos. A sweet shop in Ludhiana has dished out 'Jeet ke laddoos' (ladoos of victory), weighing about five kilograms each approximately. Narinderpal Singh, owner of Lovely Sweets says that they have prepared a special 5 kg Ladoo with Desi ghee and Dry fruits and named it "2022 Jeet Ka Laddu". He added that the winning party must buy and taste the ladoos.