Bride and groom at different places casts their vote in Punjab Published on: 55 minutes ago

Chandigarh: A bride came to cast her vote in Nabha, Zirakpur in the ongoing Punjab Assembly polls. Arshpreet Kaur cast her vote wearing lehenga. Meanwhile, a groom and his family voted in Ferozepur. A total of 2,14,99,804 voters will be able to cast their votes in Punjab. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.