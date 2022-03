.

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal visit Golden Temple Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

After a landslide victory in Assembly elections, Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann received Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the Amritsar airport on Sunday. The duo went to the Golden temple in Amritsar ahead of the mega roadshow the party had organised later in the day. Kejriwal and Mann took blessings at the temple by bowing their heads at Shri Darbar Sahib.