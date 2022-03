.

Pune temple decorated with 2,000 kg of grapes

The famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in the city was decorated with 2000 kg grapes on the occasion of Sankasht Chathurthi on March 21. The grapes used for decoration were provided by Sahyadri Farms. The authorities at Sahyadri Farms further intend to distribute the grapes among NGOs and hospitals in the city as blessings.