Priyanka Gandhi offers Maha Shivaratri prayers at Lucknow temple Published on: 32 minutes ago

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sihari Shiva Temple in Lucknow on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Gandhi, who was travelling to Siddharthnagar, stopped on her way and offered her prayers. In a video clip, the Congress leader is seen in a queue, waiting for her turn to reach the temple and perform the prayer.