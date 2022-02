.

Priority is evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine: Shashi Tharoor Published on: 2 hours ago

Talking about the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said, "Priority is evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. United Nations (UN) is a platform and an actor also. In terms of being a platform, UN can be effective when member states come together with an agreement but not against a permanent member with veto power."