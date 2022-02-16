.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. PM reached the temple and prayed for the welfare of the people. He stayed for half an hour and even participated in 'bhajan kirtan' along with devotees and interacted with them. On the eve of Ravidas Jayanti on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi remembered the saint saying that he feels proud that every step taken by his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas. "I feel proud to say that we have imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas ji in every step and every scheme of our government. The construction work in his memory in Kashi is progressing with full grandeur and divinity," PM Modi tweeted. He also mentioned how the saint dedicated his life to eliminate evil practices like caste and untouchability from society.