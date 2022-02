.

President Ram Nath Kovind enjoys elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park

Assam: President Ram Nath Kovind went on safari in Kahra forest in Kaziranga National park. The President enjoyed the ride in Kaziranga along with his family. He was accompanied by the Assam government's cabinet minister Atul Bora in an elephant and jeep safari.