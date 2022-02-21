.

President Ram Nath Kovind reviews Indian Naval Fleet at Visakhapatnam

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed the Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam today. This is the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance as it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the Nation.