Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa Chief Minister, takes oath in Konkani

Pramod Sawant took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis were among those who attended the event. Sawant took the oath in the Konkani language.