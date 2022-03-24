.

Police foil 18-yr-old's suicide bid in Vithalwadi Railway station

Railway police officer, Rishikesh Mane, risked his life to foil Kumar Pujari's bid to commit suicide at Vithalwadi railway station, in Thane, on Thursday. Pujari, aged 18 years, is a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp No. 5 area and he tried to kill himself by jumping in front of a train. The police probed Pujari but the reason for his action is still unknown. The police have also arrested him and informed his family.