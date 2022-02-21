.

Watch! PM gives UP BJP leader a lesson without saying a word

In a rather very unusual scene, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of BJP's Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. As the PM reached the stage to address the people, Katiyar was asked to present an idol of Lord Rama to him. While presenting the idol, Kathiyar bowed down and touched the feet of PM. As soon as Katiyar bowed, the PM immediately refused. He gestured with his hand and stopped him from bowing down. While many were impressed by this gesture, others called it an election gimmick.