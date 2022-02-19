.

Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation calls on PM Modi Published on: 1 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met an Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation at his residence on Saturday. The Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation praised the government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and thanked Modi for bringing Sikhs and Hindus safely to India from Afghanistan. The delegation members praised Prime Minister for taking various steps to allow the minorities in the neighboring South Asian countries to take Indian citizenships. It gifted an Afghan turban to PM Modi.