PM Modi calls for 'Grameen Vikas' as nation marks 'Amrit Mahotsav' Published on: 10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a two-day visit to Gujarat arrived at Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad on Friday. He addressed a public meeting and accentuated that Gujarat is the land of Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and how Bapu always talked about rural development and self-reliant villages. Prime Minister urged the public to fulfill the dream of 'Grameen Vikas' as the nation marks 'Amrit Mahotsav'. He highlighted the importance of the Panchayati Raj system to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj and added that Panch- Sarpanch is doing the work of giving momentum to it.