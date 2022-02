.

PM Modi hosts prominent Sikh leaders at his residence Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted prominent Sikh leaders at his official residence in the national capital on Friday. Mahant Karamjit Singh, president Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal were among the leaders who met the prime minister. The Sikh leaders presented gifts to PM Modi.