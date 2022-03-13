.

Suspended BJD MLA thrashed by people after he rams car into crowd in Odisha Published on: 16 minutes ago

Prashant Jagdev, a suspended BJD MLA, ploughed his car into a crowd at a Panchayat Samiti election venue in Khurda district on Saturday. At least 22 people were injured in the incident that took place outside Banpur's block office. The outraged crowd assaulted the Chilika MLA who, they claimed, was intoxicated. They also damaged the SUV he was travelling in. Jagdev was behind the wheels on his way to the office when the 'mishap' occurred. Police managed to pull away the 'suspended' MLA but not before he was gravely injured.