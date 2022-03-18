.

Fear of curse steers three Uttarakhand villages clear of Holi Published on: 48 minutes ago

Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India but there are three villages in Rudraprayag district where Holi is not celebrated for the last 372 years. They believe that many people will have to suffer cholera and die. In such a situation, the people of these villages have been following this tradition of not playing Holi. People in these villages are keen to celebrate Holi but the people are scared of hurting the Kuldevi and Ishtadev as they do not like colors and the people will die terribly from the curse.