Unity is strength: Watch passengers push an entire train away from its burning engine

The proverb 'Unity is Strength' was proven right when a group of passengers pushed an entire train in a bid to separate it from the engine and compartments that had caught fire. A Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut on Saturday, caught fire. Hundreds of passengers present at the Railway station came to the rescue and started pushing the train to separate it from the engine and compartments in the blaze. The video of the incident has gone viral as netizens are applauding the effort. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained though no injuries or casualties have been reported. "Fire broke out in the 4th motor coach. The blazing coach was separated from the rest of the train and traffic was stopped in the section. Passengers were sent in the next mail train," Dimpy Garg, DRM Delhi told a news agency.