Published on: 21 minutes ago

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his empathy for Muslim women, AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi said that if Modi's concern was true then the people of his party would not have made an issue on hijab. He also alleged that Modi does not want Muslim girls to receive education for which his party is making an attempt to ban hijabs in schools. He also accused the SP, BSP and Congress of supporting the passage of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Parliament and said that thousands of Muslims were imprisoned because of that act. Modi had earlier hit out at the BJP's rivals, saying they were only bothered about "vote-bank politics" and did not pay attention to the "mountain-like" problems faced by Muslim women due to evil practices like triple talaq.