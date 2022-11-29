.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila remained seated behind steering wheel as the Telangana police towed away her car to foil her protest programme near the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao in Hyderabad. Sharmila's party activists kept running behind her car during the towing. The car window panes are also broken. A police official truck towed away the car with Sharmila seated inside by using a crane.