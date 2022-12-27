.

Youths roam with weapons openly in Gaya, video goes viral Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

A video of a bunch of youth roaming openly with weapons has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to be of Bihar's Gaya. In the video, a youth was commenting, "I am a terrorist, fear me and beat them whoever comes in our way." The video shows, the gang while roaming around and started beating a youth with weapons and stones. Delha SHO Baban Baitha said, "A video of a gang roaming around with weapons came to light. Taking cognizance of the video, an investigation has been started. The accused will be arrested soon."