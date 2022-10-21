.

Miscreants thrash youth over trivial issue in UP, video viral Published on: 1 hours ago

In a dispute that started over a trivial issue, the miscreants thrashed a young man who was going on his bike. The miscreants kicked and punched the young man. Alam, a resident of Pitai Ka Purva village of the Mandhata police station area, Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped by the bullies on the way while returning home from the city. He was stopped by the miscreants who started arguing with him. The bullies then started beating Alam while he pleaded for his life. The police took cognizance of the viral video and appropriate actions will be taken against the accused, they said.