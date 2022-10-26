.

Youth can be seen launching rocket-like fireworks directly toward Hirapanna Apartments in the Gol Maidan area of Ulhasnagar in the wee hours of Monday. The police registered a case against the youth after the video of the incident went viral on social media. An FIR was registered on a complaint by a building resident Navin Vilayatrai Multani (47). In his complaint, he alleged that the youth was targeting the building while burning the firecrackers. Luckily, no fire took place. The accused youth has been booked under sections 336, 285, and 286 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ulhasnagar Police Station. Sub-Inspector S.U Heera said," further investigation of the crime is on and the youth will be arrested soon."