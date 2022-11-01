.

Youth knocked down by overspeeding car in Shimla Published on: 30 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a horrifying accident in Shimla, a person carrying a milk carton was killed on the spot after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing the street. The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera, while a video of the same is making rounds on social media. In the video, the deceased identified as Syed Ahmed Bhatt can be seen crossing the street with a huge milk carton in his hands when a white car suddenly rams into him, throwing him away by a few metres. The car sped without stopping or pacing down. Shimla police took cognizance of the matter while the CCTV footage revealed that the car was from Chandigarh. As the news of the accident went viral across the city, some common people spotted the car and handed the driver over to the police. The accused is a 27-year-old and has been booked for a hit-and-run case. The deceased was originally a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, working as a labourer in Shimla.