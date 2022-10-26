.

Drunk man suffers burn injuries atop train in Chhattisgarh Published on: 41 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Durg (Chhattisgarh): A drunk man suffered severe burn injuries after he came in contact with live wires in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Monday morning. The video shows the man creating a ruckus atop a train. Despite being asked by the people on the platform to get down, he didn't pay heed to their warnings. Later, he loses his balance and gets in contact with wires leading to severe burn injuries. The man was rushed to the district hospital by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The video of the incident went viral on social media.